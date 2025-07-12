World Investment Advisors Cuts Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

World Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 359.3% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

ILCG opened at $97.28 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $97.80. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.33.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

