World Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

World Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. FMR LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,484 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,228,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,055,000 after purchasing an additional 285,497 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,836,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,343,000 after purchasing an additional 55,542 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of WTW stock opened at $307.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -614.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a one year low of $261.45 and a one year high of $344.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently -736.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.11.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

