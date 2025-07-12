World Investment Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 212,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 51,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.80 and a beta of 0.01.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

