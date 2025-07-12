World Investment Advisors Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

World Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,580 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 84,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in Halliburton by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 17,060 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,612 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Halliburton Company has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.53.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

