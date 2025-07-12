World Investment Advisors Has $249,000 Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in M/I Homes were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MHO. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 38.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in M/I Homes by 57.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
M/I Homes Price Performance
NYSE:MHO opened at $121.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.64. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $176.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
