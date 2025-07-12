World Investment Advisors Increases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE)

World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

VONE stock opened at $283.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.88.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.7828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.