World Investment Advisors Increases Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $383.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $388.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.23 and a 200 day moving average of $310.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on PWR. Argus set a $375.00 price objective on Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $413.00 price objective on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Northland Capmk downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Quanta Services from $331.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.35.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

