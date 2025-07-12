World Investment Advisors Invests $195,000 in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

