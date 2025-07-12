World Investment Advisors Invests $202,000 in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Yum China by 37.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Yum China by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 410,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,386,000 after buying an additional 276,150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,102,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704,756 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,496,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Daiwa America upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Yum China stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. Yum China has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.28.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

