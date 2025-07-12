World Investment Advisors Invests $251,000 in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Maplebear by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Maplebear by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Maplebear by 914.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Maplebear in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CART shares. FBN Securities started coverage on Maplebear in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Maplebear from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Maplebear from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

In other news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $205,452.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 456,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,048,252. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $338,332.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,646,426 shares in the company, valued at $68,491,321.60. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,287 shares of company stock valued at $967,711 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ CART opened at $47.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average is $44.10. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Maplebear had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

