World Investment Advisors Makes New $101,000 Investment in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $104,000.

NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.20 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

