World Investment Advisors Makes New $215,000 Investment in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP)

World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 160.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 67,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 41,755 shares during the period.

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FLSP opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10. Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $341.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.02.

About Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF

The Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (FLSP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Market Neutral index. The fund is an actively managed, absolute return fund that aims to produce positive returns in a rising or falling market by employing a multi-asset, long\u002Fshort strategy via the use of derivatives.

