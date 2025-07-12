World Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 819.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 4.2%

NYSEARCA BITB opened at $64.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.61. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $64.36.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

