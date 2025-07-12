World Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,154 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.64.

NYSE CLS opened at $161.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.82. Celestica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $163.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.81.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Celestica had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

