World Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)

World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 1,152.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PR opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Permian Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

