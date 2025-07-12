World Investment Advisors Purchases 18,284 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lucid Group were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,958,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85,370 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,595,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,034 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 270,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $235.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 275.73% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lucid Group from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.