World Investment Advisors Purchases New Shares in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $123,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $183,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 14.5% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $220,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 172,632 shares in the company, valued at $26,063,979.36. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.95.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $154.26 on Friday. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $119.90 and a 12-month high of $167.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

