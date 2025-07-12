World Investment Advisors Purchases New Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in KeyCorp by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 123,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,138.20. This trade represents a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $305,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,795.07. This trade represents a 18.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of -107.88, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently -482.35%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

