World Investment Advisors Sells 14,707 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

World Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,707 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,981,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $801,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,347,000 after acquiring an additional 70,116 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $264.64 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $156.78 and a 52-week high of $273.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.95 and a 200 day moving average of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.41.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

