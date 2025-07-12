World Investment Advisors Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

World Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 360.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC stock opened at $218.42 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $202.96 and a one year high of $226.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.36 and its 200 day moving average is $217.47.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

