World Investment Advisors Sells 200 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR)

World Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $9,977,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas raised Extra Space Storage to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE EXR opened at $150.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.39. Extra Space Storage Inc has a one year low of $121.03 and a one year high of $184.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.12 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 150.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $1,127,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,541. This represents a 21.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

