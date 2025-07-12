World Investment Advisors Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

World Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,793.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,226,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 156,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,202,000 after buying an additional 21,419 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

VOOG opened at $399.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $286.00 and a 1 year high of $400.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $378.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.71.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.