World Investment Advisors Sells 300 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

World Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNOV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $12,721,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 664.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 348,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after buying an additional 302,773 shares during the period. Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $5,110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 110,410 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 255,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 86,031 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $39.80.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

