World Investment Advisors Sells 3,519 Shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

World Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBCF. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in the first quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 38.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 811.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBCF shares. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.41 million. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Articles

