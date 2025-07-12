World Investment Advisors Sells 475 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

World Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 221.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $227.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $815,234.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,624.14. The trade was a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $235.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.09 and a 1 year high of $237.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

