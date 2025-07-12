World Investment Advisors Sells 765 Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

World Investment Advisors cut its stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 892,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after acquiring an additional 222,604 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 4th quarter worth $13,014,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 28,833 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 386.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 187,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 148,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 170,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Trading Up 6.8%

OTCMKTS ETHE opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $34.53.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

