World Investment Advisors Sells 937 Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

World Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Carnival were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,898,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,444 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,850,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carnival by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,095,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,329 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $100,845,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Carnival from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Carnival from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.65.

Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07. Carnival Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $30.46.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

