World Investment Advisors Takes $208,000 Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in HSBC by 739.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $3,998,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,916,000 after acquiring an additional 45,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth about $2,616,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

HSBC Stock Down 1.8%

HSBC opened at $61.67 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.72. The company has a market cap of $215.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.35. HSBC had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

