World Investment Advisors Takes $209,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $241,958,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Nutrien by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,435,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,169 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 411,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 854,543 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Nutrien by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,105,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,951,000 after purchasing an additional 721,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,202,000 after purchasing an additional 702,948 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nutrien from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Scotiabank cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Nutrien from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Nutrien from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $60.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $65.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average is $53.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 203.74%.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.



