World Investment Advisors Takes $242,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in JD.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JD. Arete Research raised shares of JD.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

NASDAQ JD opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $47.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.60.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

