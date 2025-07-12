World Investment Advisors Takes $245,000 Position in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 300,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,681 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $801,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.7% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 265.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.88.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL opened at $287.00 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1 year low of $155.96 and a 1 year high of $295.52. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.72 and a 200-day moving average of $248.59.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 31.44%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

