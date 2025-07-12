World Investment Advisors Takes Position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $248,000.

Shares of CGCB stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $27.24.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

