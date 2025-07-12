World Investment Advisors Takes Position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,158,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,337,000 after acquiring an additional 807,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,606,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,197,000 after buying an additional 136,147 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,319,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,841,000 after buying an additional 103,978 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 866,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 755,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after buying an additional 134,485 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

CGSD stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.79.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.