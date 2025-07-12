World Investment Advisors Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 120,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE UTF opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

