World Investment Advisors Takes Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC set a $150.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.66.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $101.77 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $223.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average of $136.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,083.48. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. This trade represents a 23.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

