Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 508.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $2,292,117.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 467,394 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,383.38. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of WH stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.