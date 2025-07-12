Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

Xylem Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE XYL opened at $130.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 10.54%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.