Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $694,000. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 234,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 30.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $1,910,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $72,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Xylem Stock Down 0.5%

XYL stock opened at $130.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.