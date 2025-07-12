Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.82.

Zscaler Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $289.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,114.38 and a beta of 1.11. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $318.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total transaction of $1,123,208.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,358,483.36. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total transaction of $968,292.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 88,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,142,077.90. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,793 shares of company stock valued at $58,752,794 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

