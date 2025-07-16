1,520 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Republic Services by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 72,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 28,764 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 563,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,397,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Melius Research raised shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.21.

Republic Services Trading Down 1.0%

RSG opened at $241.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.82 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.83 and its 200 day moving average is $235.36.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

