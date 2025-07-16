24,843 Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $450,141,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth $310,166,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth $195,766,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth $148,763,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth $113,536,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Hovde Group raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

