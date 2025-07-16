3,970 Shares in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,970 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Popular by 589.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Popular from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Popular from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Popular from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Popular from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $728,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,561.48. The trade was a 20.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $52,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,365.72. The trade was a 12.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $111.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.63. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.23 and a 1 year high of $115.96.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $755.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.45 million. Popular had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

