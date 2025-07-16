5,200 Shares in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7,142.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,642,000 after acquiring an additional 31,529 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,193,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $255,433.49. Following the transaction, the director owned 83,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,566.21. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Croce sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $315,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,676. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,902 shares of company stock worth $1,296,210 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYBT. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stock Yards Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.98. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.21 and a twelve month high of $83.67.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $93.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

