6,120 Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,120 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 6.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 27.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 49.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.2% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

TMHC opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.57. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. BTIG Research set a $75.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $69.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

