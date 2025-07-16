8,740 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 58,220.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 326,489 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,945,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,053,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on OVV. Citigroup set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OVV

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.