A Brent King Sells 7,865 Shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) Stock

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) insider A Brent King sold 7,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $747,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,885. This represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A Brent King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 28th, A Brent King sold 11,104 shares of Performance Food Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $984,813.76.

On Thursday, May 29th, A Brent King sold 12,866 shares of Performance Food Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,158,197.32.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $96.68 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group Company has a 12 month low of $63.24 and a 12 month high of $98.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 price target on Performance Food Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 476.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 203.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

