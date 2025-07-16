AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAON. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $76,581,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter worth about $41,180,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,069,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,813,000 after purchasing an additional 493,219 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter worth about $36,223,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $42,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 37,189 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total transaction of $3,651,959.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,714.80. This trade represents a 36.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $2,225,632.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,617.92. This trade represents a 70.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,823 shares of company stock worth $7,122,451. 18.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Sidoti raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

AAON Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of AAON stock opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.95. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $144.07.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. AAON had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

