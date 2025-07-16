Aaron Levie Sells 15,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,952,030 shares in the company, valued at $98,450,200.50. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BOX opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.90. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.77 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 115.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 332.5% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of BOX by 692.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOX. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on BOX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on BOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

