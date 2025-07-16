AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in AECOM by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM stock opened at $113.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. AECOM has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $118.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. AECOM had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

