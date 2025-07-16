AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Shares Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.39 and last traded at $25.37. Approximately 32,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 27,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6088 per share. This is a positive change from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.